Hi, I'm Giffyglyph
I write rules. I build tools. I play games.
Here you'll find a collection of my work and other things I have in the pipeline. If you have any questions or feedback, please contact me via email, Twitter, Facebook, or Reddit. You can also find my weekly Q&A streams on Twitch and YouTube.
If you've enjoyed my work and would like to help support the next creation, consider buying me a coffee through Ko-fi or becoming a patron through Patreon.
Thanks for visiting!
Activity
Current Projects
Releases
Compendiums
Giffyglyph's Darker Dungeons
Is life too easy for your D&D party? Is your 5e campaign missing its bite? Then try Giffyglyph's Darker Dungeons—150+ pages of fully-modular rules, templates, sheets, and advice you can use in any D&D 5e game. Class rebalancing, lingering wounds, item crafting, socketed jewels, diseases, stress, camping, dread—create a dark and dangerous world!
Giffyglyph's Monster Maker
Build new monsters and fun encounters in seconds with Giffyglyph's Monster Maker. From lurking minions and controlling elites to striking solos—surprise your players with a wide variety of monster ranks and roles. This compendium contains 85+ pages of templates, monsters, adventures, and advice you can use in any D&D 5e game.
Giffyglyph's Class Compendium
Put a new twist on 1st-to-10th level gameplay with Giffyglyph's Class Compendium—a complete rewrite and rebalancing of all 12 core PHB classes. Spend special class resources to fuel signature class abilities, activate 10th-level capstones, take on new subclasses, and more.
Giffyglyph's Card Codex
Put some physical trinkets in your game with printable cards. Giffyglyph's Card Codex contains a full set of condition cards suitable for any D&D 5e game.
Giffyglyph's Quick Quest
Start an RPG adventure in just five minutes with Giffyglyph's Quick Quest—a one-page d20 RPG system with a narrative, fast-play focus. Low fantasy, high fantasy, horror, sci-fi—whatever your adventuring tastes, Quick Quest can get you playing in no time with the included character sheet and questboard.
Translations: French, Spanish
Applications
Monster Maker Webapp
Build new monsters in seconds with the Monster Maker Webapp. This webapp allows you to use Giffyglyph's Monster Maker on any desktop, table, or mobile machine—build fully automated, scaling monsters that auto-adjust when you change their level and save them to your own private vault.
Foundry 5e Monster Maker
Build new Foundry VTT monsters in seconds with the Foundry 5e Monster Maker. This module fully supports Giffyglyph's Monster Maker—build fully automated, scaling monsters that auto-adjust when you change their level.
Foundry Quick Quest
Play Quick Quest online with Foundry VTT. This system package includes character sheets, item cards, and perks to get you up-and-running in no time.
Roll20 5e Darker Dungeons
Use Giffyglyph's Darker Dungeons in your online Roll20 game with a brand new character sheet. This sheet features a new style modelled after the 5e paper sheet, and supports all major features of Darker Dungeons—inventory slots, stress, survival conditions, etc.
To get started, search for D&D 5e (Darker Dungeons) in the Roll20 character sheet list.
Reroller
Generate randomised treasure with Giffyglyph's Reroller. This webapp includes both individual treasure and hoard treasure tables from the DMG.
Classes
The Brilliant Bard
Become a brilliant bard, a master of words and songs and sounds. This supplement rebalances the 5e bard for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Composition), new class features (such as Chords of Power), and an expanded spell list.
Includes 3 subclasses: the College of Dance, the College of Lore, and the College of Tongues.
The Brutal Barbarian
Become a brutal barbarian, a force of primal power and rage. This supplement rebalances the 5e barbarian for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Brutality) and new class features (such as Brutalities).
Includes 3 subclasses: Path of the Berserker, Path of the Conqueror, and Path of the Fanatic.
The Capable Cleric
Become a capable cleric, a conduit of divine power. This supplement rebalances the 5e cleric for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Faith), new class features (such as Benedictions), and an expanded spell list.
Includes 1 subclass: Life Domain.
The Dynamic Druid
Become a dynamic druid, a guardian of the wild world. This supplement rebalances the 5e druid for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Primal Power), new class features (such as Weald Walker), and entirely-revamped Wild Shape system, and an expanded spell list.
Includes 2 subclasses: Circle of the Beast and Circle of the Land.
The Fearless Fighter
Become a fearless fighter, a master of weaponry and warfare. This supplement rebalances the 5e fighter for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Resolve) and new class features (such as Maneuvers and Fighting Focus).
Includes 3 subclasses: Champion, Commander, and Defender.
The Masterful Monk
Become a masterful monk, a champion of martial arts and mystic ki. This supplement rebalances the 5e monk for levels 1-to-10, adding new class features (such as Mantras and Lightning Flurry).
Includes 2 subclasses: Way of the Open Hand and Way of the Elementalist.
The Pious Paladin
Become a pious paladin, an oath-sworn avenger. This supplement rebalances the 5e paladin for levels 1-to-10, adding a new class resource (Conviction), new class features (such as Smite and Voice of the Crusader), and an expanded spell list.
Includes 1 subclass: Oath of Devotion.
The Raskish Rogue
Become a rakish rogue, a master of stealth and deception. This supplement rebalances the 5e rogue for levels 1-10, adding a new resource (Focus) and new class features (such as Exploits and Roguish Fortune).
Includes 1 subclass: Thief.
The Roving Ranger
Become a roving ranger, a hunter of wild prey. This supplement rebalances the 5e ranger, adding a new resource (Scrap) and new class features (such as Traps and Hunter's Focus). In addition, the ranger is now a martial class by default—spellcasting is moved into the Feywalker subclass.
Includes 1 subclass: Feywalker.
The Supreme Sorcerer
Become a supreme sorcerer, a wild font of arcane power. This supplement rebalances the 5e sorcerer for levels 1-to-10, adding a new resource (Sorcery), new class features (such as Sorcerous Recovery and Metamorphosis), and an expanded spell list.
Includes 1 subclass: Draconic Bloodline.
The Wicked Warlock
Become a wicked warlock, a seeker of forbidden knowledge. This supplement rebalances the 5e warlock for levels 1-to-10, adding new class features (such as Sacrificial Bargain), scaling Pact Boon items—including the new Pact of the Wand—and an expanded spell list.
Includes 1 subclass: Fiend.
The Wondrous Wizard
Become a wondrous wizard, a student of magic and the secret arcane arts. This supplement rebalances the 5e wizard for levels 1-to-10, adding new class features (such as Spellscript and Signature Spell) and an expanded spell list.
Includes 1 subclass: Evocation.
Community
Social
Support
Giffyglyph's Patreon
Become a patron to unlock print-friendly and bookmarked versions of my major releases. In addition, you'll be invited to my Discord server.